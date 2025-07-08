Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $341.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day moving average is $319.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

