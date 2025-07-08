Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 89 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of INTU opened at $783.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $722.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.41. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.27.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

