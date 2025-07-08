TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $418.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

