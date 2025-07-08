Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 91,952,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 78,495,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 11.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

