Chesnara (LON:CSN) Trading Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 256.60 ($3.49). Approximately 561,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 223,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).
The company has a market cap of £403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.
About Chesnara
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
