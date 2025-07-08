Chesnara (LON:CSN) Trading Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.79 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 256.60 ($3.49). Approximately 561,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 223,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.87).

Chesnara Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a market cap of £403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.32. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

