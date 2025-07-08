Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.28.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

