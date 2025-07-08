Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

