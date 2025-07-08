Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Head to Head Comparison

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Expro Group and Enbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enbridge 0 5 4 0 2.44

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Enbridge has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.82%. Given Enbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Expro Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.59 $51.92 million $0.58 15.10 Enbridge $60.94 billion 1.58 $3.97 billion $1.94 22.75

This table compares Expro Group and Enbridge"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Enbridge's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group 3.98% 6.89% 4.40% Enbridge 10.16% 10.41% 3.10%

Risk and Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enbridge beats Expro Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

