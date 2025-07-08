AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 523.75 ($7.13), with a volume of 10136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519.50 ($7.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 444.12.

In other news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 9,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.70), for a total transaction of £39,779.86 ($54,144.36). Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

