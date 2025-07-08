Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 904.22%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.3459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.06%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.