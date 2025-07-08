First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 219,767 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 366,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

