Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,083.62. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

