Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

