Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

