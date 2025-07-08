Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $448,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VIG opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.