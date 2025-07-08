Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Workday Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $241.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.20. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $60,388,711. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.