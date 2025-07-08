Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.