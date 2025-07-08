Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veren were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Veren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veren by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,749,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,200 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Veren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Veren by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 322,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,167 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of Veren stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Veren Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.21.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

