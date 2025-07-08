Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $56,763,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $12,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $7,422,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $4,953,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

GAP Stock Down 0.4%

GAP stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,595. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GAP

(Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.