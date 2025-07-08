Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,879 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $25,882.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,156 shares in the company, valued at $720,602.44. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Arteris by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

