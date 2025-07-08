Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $336.32 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $336,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
VONG opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
