Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,470 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $312,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $536.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.06 and a 200 day moving average of $511.16. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

