Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,586,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,064,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.9%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.