Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

