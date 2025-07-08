Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,411 Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Up 7.4%

BUFB stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.