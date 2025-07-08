T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $283,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.98.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

