Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.