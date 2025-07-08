Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $293,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

