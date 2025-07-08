iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

