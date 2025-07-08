Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $263.90 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,151,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 332,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 515,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

