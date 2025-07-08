Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $631,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 203,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

