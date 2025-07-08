Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 818 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.