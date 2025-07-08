Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $288.93.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

