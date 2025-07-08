Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 398,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TM stock opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

