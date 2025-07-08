Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $271,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 124.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SAP by 30.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $9,650,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11. The company has a market cap of $374.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

