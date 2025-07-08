Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $595,000 Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

