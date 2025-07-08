Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

