Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,230 Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

ARCB stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. ArcBest Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

