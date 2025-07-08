Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,233,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,888,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $382,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,080,000 after acquiring an additional 812,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,974,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,273,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.6332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

