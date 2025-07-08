Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 424.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 766,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

