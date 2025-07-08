Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $104,835.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,273.28. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $76,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,864.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,434 shares of company stock worth $99,277 and have sold 28,291 shares worth $394,261. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

