Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

