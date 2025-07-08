Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the sale, the director owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.20. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.