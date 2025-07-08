Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,890. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

