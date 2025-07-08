Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $707,833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.65.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $336.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

