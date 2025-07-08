World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

