The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives $24.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
