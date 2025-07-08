The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives $24.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of AES by 1,976.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.