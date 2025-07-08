World Investment Advisors Invests $1.25 Million in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.