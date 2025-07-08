World Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $791,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

