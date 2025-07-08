Comparing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and PLBY Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.46 billion 1.81 $214.30 million $3.60 21.03 PLBY Group $116.14 million 1.42 -$79.40 million ($0.93) -1.88

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.21% 26.81% 9.89% PLBY Group -71.91% -1,460.70% -25.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acushnet and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 1 3 1 0 2.00 PLBY Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Acushnet.

Volatility & Risk

Acushnet has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acushnet beats PLBY Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

